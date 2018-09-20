Fernandinho takes blame for Man City's Lyon loss

Fernandinho acknowledged his uncharacteristic errors were a cause of Manchester City's surprise 2-1 Champions League loss at home to Lyon.

Fabian Delph miscued a routine clearance to allow Maxwel Cornet's 26th-minute opener after Fernandinho's slack pass and worse was to come for the Brazil international as he was bundled out of possession by Nabil Fekir before the Lyon captain fired in the Ligue 1 side's second shortly before the break.

Bernardo Silva pulled a goal back midway though the second half after Leroy Sane's introduction breathed fresh life into City but Pep Guardiola's men went down to their fourth consecutive Champions League defeat – making them the first English side to endure such a run.

"From my point of view, it's a tough group, I never thought it was going to be easy and Lyon showed that," Fernandinho told reporters.

"We had a first half to forget, with some mistakes by myself, and in the second half we tried to take over, to recover the result but it was too late.

"We have to be humble now and go to Hoffenheim to try and win there and the other four games as well."

Guardiola served a touchline ban following his dismissal during last season's quarter-final loss to Liverpool and Fernandinho conceded it was unusual for City not having their boss around.

"I don't think [it was a problem], we worked the last two days, focusing with him," he said.

"But you have your own style of play and we play with him the whole season. It was different. The first half was very poor from us and you have to forget it."

Fernandinho added: "Of course, we are a good team, we won the Premier League last season but to compete in Europe against nice teams, good players, quality players, you have to have something extra.

"I think that is a good point because we discussed it at half-time and before the game as well."