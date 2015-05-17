Feyenoord appoint Van Bronckhorst after Rutten departs

Feyenoord have appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the club’s new coach after Fred Rutten left the club in the wake of a 3-0 defeat at PEC Zwolle.

Van Bronckhorst was set to take over the reigns at De Kuip next season, with Rutten’s departure confirmed earlier in the year after a disagreement with the club’s hierarchy.

But Rutten’s departure was brought forward after a defeat that ended Feyenoord’s chances of automatic European qualification this season.

Van Bronckhorst’s first task will be to negotiate the Eredivisie play-offs, with a place in next season’s Europa League up for grabs if they can overcome Herenveen, and the winners of the play-off between Zwolle and Vitesse.

Feyenoord face Herenveen away from home in the the first leg on Thursday, then at De Kuip three days later and the winners then take on either Zwolle or Vitesse.