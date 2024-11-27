Feyenoord director tells star he's selling him to Manchester City, following star turn at the Etihad

Feyenoord's memorable draw against Manchester City in the Champions League is likely to live long in the memory.

Trailing 3-0 to the reigning Premier League champions with just 15 minutes left to go, Brian Priske's side did the unthinkable, snatching a point at the Etihad Stadium by scoring three times thanks to goals from Santiago Gimenez, David Hancko and one other star.

The unknown 22-year-old Algerian set the ball rolling and was later named UEFA's Man of the Match for his performance. Something of a hidden gem, Feyenoord's director Dennis te Kloese told the former Vitesse loanee he is now ready for the Premier League – but is he?

Feyenoord director says Anis Hadj-Moussa is Premier League ready

Erling Haaland congratulates Feyenoord star Anis Hadj-Moussa after the full-time whistle (Image credit: Getty Images)

After lighting the blue touch paper, Anis Hadj-Moussa drew plaudits from his Feyenoord teammates and staff, with Te Kloese meeting with him in the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

According to Telegraaf, a jovial conversation took place regarding his future and a potential move to the Premier League. "Whoa, whoa, not in this dressing room you", said Te Kloese. "You have to go to the next door."

Feyenoord's players celebrate their 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

“But that’s the Manchester City dressing room,” said Hadj Moussa. “Yes, I just sold you,” replied the Feyenoord chief.

Te Kloese is said to have laughed as he delivered his quip. Hadj Moussa joined Feyenoord from Belgian second-division side Patro Eisden in the summer for just £2.9m. Could his next move be to England?

The Champions League can act as a perfect showcase for young players trying to make it in the game, especially those who play in leagues across Europe that don't get as much television coverage.

"I can say now that Anis came to me a while ago and we had a conversation," said Feyenoord boss Priske after the full-time whistle. "He thought he didn't get enough minutes. Then I honestly told him that he had to prove that he was better than his competitor. Well, he showed it and that's why he's playing."

In FourFourTwo's view, Hadj-Moussa will have to do much more in order to earn a move to the Premier League but at 22 he is well-positioned to kick on. Not many better leagues provide you with opportunities than the Eredivisie and we will watch his development with baited breath.

For Manchester City, their rot continues and with Liverpool up next in the Premier League, it could get a whole lot worse for Pep Guardiola's side.