FIFA 17 matches to be broadcast live on BT Sport

FIFA 17 games have already colonised YouTube, and now the enormously successful franchise is set to appear on your TV set with competitive games broadcast live.

BT Sport have won the rights to show the remaining four EA FIFA Majors in this year’s Ultimate Team Championship Series. Thanks to the continued rise of e-sports, viewers will be able to watch virtual football on TV for the first time as players compete on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Simon Green, head of BT Sport, enthused: “This is yet another example of live innovation from BT Sport.

“Competitive interactive football gaming is a rapidly growing industry and I’m delighted that BT Sport is now able to showcase it for the first time ever in the UK.”

The prizes are certainly lucrative. The winner of this year’s series will win nearly £130,000, while the runner-up will receive a figure close to £65,000.

The Rest of the World Regional Final will be held in Vancouver on Friday, April 21.

