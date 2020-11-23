FIFA 21: How to get Robert Lewandowski's 93-rated Player of the Month FUT card

FIFA 21 have announced the Bundesliga Player of the Month - and it's a corker.

Bayern Munich hitman Robert "Lewangoalski" Lewandowski has a brand new card to unlock, with a specific set of Squad Builder Challenges. The Polish striker's card is 93-rated and suitably, it has eye-watering stats even better than his original card.

With an overall shooting rating of 93, Big Rob's PotM card from October has Positioning: 96, Finishing: 96, Shot Power: 91, Long Shots: 87 and Volleys: 91. In case you haven't noticed - and German defences most certainly have, Lewandowski is lethal.

Not too much pace with this one - though that's easily fixable with a chemistry style applied to the card.

• Order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon

• Order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos

• Order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos

FIFA 21 (Image credit: EA) FIFA 21 tips 10 attacking tips to help you win - by using principles of real players and managers

In order to get your Lewandowski special, you're going to need to complete three challenges in this particular group, which you can find under Squad Builder Challenges. You're going to need to submit these three squads:

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

'Bundesliga'

FIFA 21 tips 10 defending tips to help you win - by using ideas from real players and managers

Yep, that's gonna be expensive. You're looking at around 100,000 coins per squad, here - but it may well be worth it in the long-run, as a 93-rated card on the transfer market can fetch over 1,000,000 coins. Note, however, this Lewandowski card is untradeable. Naturally.

It's also worth noting that given that Robert Lewandowski is likely to be in line for a Team of the Year card, this particular card might not be in vogue for too long. A regular Lewandowski card, even, is quite the player - you might not want to do so much work for something that's only just better.

FIFA 21 How to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

Still, if you have some high-quality players lying around in your squad or you fancy upgrading on your current striker, you might find that you can do this challenge for a little less. Look out for the likes of David Alaba, Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa - Bayern players all going for cheap on the market right now.

How to get coins in FIFA 21

You can buy FIFA points from Amazon - these can be used to buy packs, which contain players for trading. Trading these players for coins can then allow you to buy more players.

See below for the prices of packs to get a headstart in FIFA 21.

500 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £3.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

750 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £5.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

1,600 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £11.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

2,200 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £15.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

4,600 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £32.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

12,000 POINTS FOR FIFA 21 - £79.99

BUY ON AMAZON FOR XBOX / PS4

MORE GUIDES

FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

Ranked! The top 10 FUT icons in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it