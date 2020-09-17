FIFA 21 for PS5 pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it

PS5 pre-orders begin today ahead of its November 12 release – and while FIFA 21 is not among the first batch of games released for the console, you can still get it today to play it on release.

With the new PlayStation's backwards compatibility with PS4, pre-ordering FIFA 21 for PS4 ahead of its own October 9 release means you could be playing the latest FIFA on a next-gen console as soon as the PS5 comes out.

Of course, FIFA 21 will get its own PS5 version at some point – taking advantage of the new console's higher specs for better graphics and gameplay – but if you're looking to invest in a PS5, this is the only way right now to ensure you'll be playing FIFA on it as soon as your next-gen console arrives.

Sony PlayStation 5 latest deals PS5 is now available for pre-order ahead of its November release – we'll be collecting the best deals here so you can see where you can get the cheapest price available. Visit Site

PS5 UK pre-orders:

Amazon : pre-orders live now

Currys : pre-orders live now

Argos : pre-orders live Friday November 18

Very: pre-orders live now

FIFA 21 PS4 pre-orders:

Amazon : pre-orders live now

Currys : pre-orders live now

Argos : pre-orders live now

Very: pre-orders live now

For all the best deals on pre-ordering FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, check out our FIFA 21 pre-order page here

The PlayStation 5 is available in two versions: the main console with all the trimmings will set you back £449, while the digital-only version is a comparatively peanuts £359.

The cheaper digital console will only play digitally downloaded games – so make sure you don't purchase a physical copy of FIFA 21 on disc if you plan on buying the lighter hardware.

While FIFA 21 may not have a PS5 release yet, you can already pre-order some PS5 games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NBA 2K21, and Fortnite: The Last Laugh bundle are available.

PS5 pre-orders in the UK round-up

Amazon Amazon pre-orders begin on September 17 at 9am BST, and will have rolling stock from then on – so if it seems sold out when you first look, it could be worth checking back later.View Deal

Argos For the moment, you can only register your interest on the Argos PS5 page by filling out your details. As a less gaming-focused distributor, however, you could face less competition for the console when pre-orders do begin.View Deal

Currys Pre-orders haven't begun at Currys yet, with a registration of interest page in place instead. As such a big tech retailer, they are expected to have a large amount of stock available when pre-orders start.View Deal

Very So far, Very has been the most reliable stockist for PS5, with consoles available since pre-orders began on the morning of September 17. Check here for latest availability.View Deal

Game Game has already had PS5s available to pre-order, but the option is not currently online. However, you can register your interest or pre-order personally in shops.View Deal

FIFA 21 and PES 2021 news

PRO EVO PES 2021 season update released – what's new on the latest version?

FIFA 21 NEWS Release date, preorder, cover, trailer, demo – and everything else we know so far

FIFA 21 RATINGS The 100 best players revealed