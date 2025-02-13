The LAFC 2025 away kit has been released, and it's simple yet utterly stunning

LAFC have returned to their roots with the release of their away kit for the 2025 season, and it's befitting of true success.

Having finished as Western Conference winners in 2024, LAFC picked up their ninth piece of silverware despite only playing their first MLS game in 2018. It's been a real rise to the top for the Los Angeles-based side, who now have the luxury of calling upon Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud in their side.

To mark their success in 2024, while also harking back to their formative roots, LAFC have unveiled an utterly stunning secondary kit that also celebrates the club's regality - and is sure to look brilliant while on the road this upcoming season.

Adidas LAFC 2025 Away Shirt: $149.99 at Fanatics (Global) Olivier Giroud is already regarded as one of the best-looking players, so it's absolutely not fair that he should get the privilege of wearing such a visually stunning strip. That white base and gold accents is sure to stand out at all times, though they'll look even better under the lights.

Bringing back an all-white kit design that LAFC wore in their inaugural 2018 season, Adidas has incorporated striking gold accents throughout to ensure Olivier Giroud and his team-mates will stand out at all times.

Adding to the regality of the kit is the collar, making it seem like the LAFC players are attending a smart lunch at a country club rather than getting ready to step onto the field for an intense game. It's the first time LAFC has implemented a detail like a collar.

The gold accents bring in continuity between the home shirt and secondary shirt, too, with black and gold featuring heavily on the side's kit worn at their BMO Stadium.

Image 1 of 3 LAFC 2025 away kit (Image credit: Adidas/LAFC) LAFC 2025 away kit (Image credit: Adidas/LAFC) LAFC 2025 away kit (Image credit: Adidas/LAFC)

When it comes to the home kit, LAFC will contine to play in the same strip that proved so successful for them last season. As a general rule, MLS sides only release one new kit each year, meaning their 2024 strip will continue this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Featuring a black base, the home kit has gold pinstripes running vertically down it, with plenty of other gold detailing throughout. It clearly worked for them in 2024, and manager Steve Cherundolo will hope it can have the same effect.

Adidas LAFC 2024 Home Shirt: was £80 now £56 at prodirectsport.com LAFC will continue to pull on this black and gold strip as they look to add even more silverware to their trophy cabintet, following a successful 2024 season. This shirt comes without the front-of-shirt sponsor.