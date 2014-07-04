FIFA cooperating with police over ticket scandal

Reports have emerged in the media about the scam, which allegedly involves the illegal re-sale of tickets for higher than face value.

With probe under way, FIFA's marketing director Thierry Weil - the man responsible for ticketing at the organisation - released a statement confirming the body are working with the relevant authorities to get to the heart of the matter.

"With regard to 'Operation Jules Rimet', FIFA is fully supporting the local authorities in their investigations into ticket scalping and any illegal sale of FIFA World Cup tickets," the statement read.

"FIFA's ticketing experts will analyse the seized tickets in order to validate them as well as to assist the authorities in identifying the source of the tickets and track down the channels of those tickets.

"FIFA and the local authorities will ensure that any violations will be sanctioned accordingly.



"FIFA takes a firm stance against any form of violation of the ticketing regulations and is very pleased with the great collaboration with the security authorities in our joint efforts to clamp down any unauthorized ticket sales."

Police named the suspected ringleader of the scam as Algerian national Mohamadou Lamine Fofana, but FIFA denied any claims that Fofana held any links to the organisation.



"Furthermore, FIFA wants to confirm that Mohamadou Lamine Fofana was never accredited for the FIFA World Cup nor had any access to any official car pool of the FIFA World Cup," it added.



"Please understand that we cannot comment further as the proceedings are ongoing."