FIFA rankings: Austria move above England, Colombia go third

Austria have moved above England into the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings, while Colombia are up to third position.

June's edition saw Argentina and Belgium remain unchanged in the top two spots, but Colombia go from fourth to third after beating Haiti 3-1 to take advantage of Chile's drop from third to fifth after they lost to both Mexico and Jamaica.

Chile's two defeats mean world champions Germany edge up to fourth despite suffering a 3-1 loss at home to Slovakia.

Austria move up to 10th and equal their best position after beating Malta, with England slipping to 11th as a result despite wins over Turkey and Australia.

Italy are up three places to 12 after beating Scotland, while Netherlands also surge three spots and reach number 14 having picked up a draw and a victory from games with Republic of Ireland and Poland.

Euro 2016 hosts France are up four places to 17 after a dramatic win over Cameroon, while Turkey slide from 13th to 18th as their defeat to England proves costly.

Slovakia's win over Germany sees them surge eight spots up to 24th – the biggest movers in the top 50 other than Jamaica, who are up nine to 46 following the Chile win.