Fiorentina midfielder Vecino to undergo Inter medical

Matias Vecino is set to join former team-mate Borja Valero at Inter Milan after Fiorentina confirmed the San Siro club had met the midfielder's release clause.

Valero has already made the move from La Viola to Inter this month, signing a three-year deal, and Vecino will follow him subject to passing a medical.

Inter have agreed to pay €24million to sign the Uruguay international, who appeared in 31 Serie A games for Fiorentina last season.

As well as selling Valero and Vecino to Inter, Fiorentina have lost Federico Bernardeschi during the transfer window, the Italy winger joining Serie A champions Juventus for €40m.

Inter, meanwhile, are reportedly close to completing the signing of Nice left-back Dalbert as the club's new head coach Luciano Spalletti adds to his squad for the coming season.