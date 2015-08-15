Fiorentina sign Kalinic from Dnipro

Fiorentina have confirmed the acquisition of Croatia international striker Nikola Kalinic.

Kalinic completed his move to Fiorentina on Friday, after Dnipro revealed the Croatian was bound for Florence to sign a contract two days earlier.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by Fiorentina, but the 27-year-old is believed to have agreed to a four-year contract with the Serie A outfit.

"He's a good player, who will have to compete with the others," said coach Paolo Sousa following Fiorentina's 3-0 friendly win over Lucchese.

"He'll bring us something different, and I'm happy about that."

Kalinic, who opened the scoring in Dnipro's 3-2 loss to Sevilla in 2014-15 UEFA Europa League final, scored 37 goals in 86 league appearances for the Ukrainian club, following his arrival from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

He had already netted three goals in four Ukrainian Premier League matches this season.