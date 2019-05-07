Fireworks let off outside Barcelona hotel before crunch game against Liverpool

Video footage of fireworks being let off near the Hilton hotel in Liverpool city centre, where Barcelona players were staying ahead of their Champions League tie against Liverpool, has prompted a statement from Merseyside Police.

Liverpool lost the first leg of their semi-final against Barcelona 3-0 and face an uphill task at Anfield if they are to reach the final of the competition for the second year running.

Isabelle, 22, who was woken by the fireworks filmed them going off in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

😂😂🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cJGdT1ZUBb

— Isabelle 💕🦋 (@Izziee_Mariex) May 7, 2019

A statement from Merseyside Police read: “We can confirm a report was received of fireworks being set off at Chavasse Park in Liverpool city centre shortly after 4am today (Tuesday 7 May 2019).

“It is against the law to carry or use adult fireworks if you are under 18, and illegal for people of any age to let off or throw a firework in a public place.

“Also, you must not set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.”

Police are appealing for anybody with information about the incident to contact them.