Firmino a doubt for Barcelona clash with minor muscle tear

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg in Barcelona.

The Brazil international missed the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield with a minor muscle tear and manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not know whether he will recover in time.

“Bobby trained yesterday completely normal. It was not high intensity, we had to work on set-pieces a bit, a couple of things,” said the Reds boss.

“I didn’t see it in training, it happened obviously in the last situation in training, he felt the muscle a little bit.

“Now that’s the official diagnosis: he has a small tear in a very small muscle. Apart from the word ‘tear’ everything is positive.

“It’s Bobby so he might be ready for Wednesday, but we don’t know obviously in the moment.

“Because it’s him it’s more likely than not, but we will see. Of all the badness you can get it’s pretty much the best, but it’s still bad enough that he couldn’t play tonight.”