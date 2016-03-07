Firmino replaces Kaka for Brazil

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino has been called up to the Brazil squad to replace the injured Kaka for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Kaka suffered a thigh strain during training on Saturday and missed Orlando City's 2-2 draw against Real Sale Lake in their MLS opener.

The 33-year-old is set for a stint on the sidelines and has been ruled out of Brazil's meetings with Uruguay and Paraguay in late March.

Firmino, in form at Anfield, was added to the squad on Sunday.

Capped 11 times, the 24-year-old has scored in his past two outings – including in Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

Firmino is his club's leading goalscorer in the league this season with eight.