Fit-again Huntelaar earns Netherlands recall

The 30-year-old striker had spent five months on the sidelines with a knee injury but has scored two goals in four league appearances since returning to action in January.

That has been enough to impress national coach Louis van Gaal who named Huntelaar in his 33-man squad that will play France at the Stade de France on March 5, his first international call-up since August 2013.

Van Gaal has also taken the chance to look at five uncapped home-based players for the match ahead of selecting a 30-man provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup in May.

Defender Karim Rekik, on loan at PSV from Manchester City, earns his first call-up, while midfielders Davy Klaassen and Davy Propper will also hope to be involved.

Forwards Jean-Paul Boetius and Quincy Promes have also forced their way into Van Gaal's thoughts after notching seven and 10 Eredivisie goals respectively this season.

The squad also has six goalkeepers, but there is no place for Dynamo Kiev's Jeremain Lens after he was sent off against Colombia in November.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Maarten Stekelenburg (Fulham), Kenneth Vermeer (Ajax), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV).

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Daryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (PSV), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Paul Verhaegh (Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Stefan de Vrij (Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Leroy Fer (Norwich City), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Davy Propper (Vitesse), Stijn Schaars (PSV), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma).

Forwards: Jean-Paul Boetius (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (PSV), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Siem de Jong (Ajax), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Robin van Persie (Manchester United), Quincy Promes (Twente), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).