Fit-again Stones set for Everton return

Everton manager Roberto Martinez expects John Stones to be fit and available for Saturday's Premier League visit of Manchester United following a knee problem.

Stones missed the clashes with West Brom and Liverpool prior to the international break before dropping out of contention for England's Euro 2016 qualifiers with Estonia and Lithuania.

However, the 21-year-old has worked back to fitness and should be available for this weekend's fixture with United.

"I think he should be ready," Martinez told Everton's official website.

"Remember that John has been having a lot of quality work at Finch Farm and it will be a matter of just getting that match fitness.

"We have still got very three important days ahead of that fixture in terms of preparation so we'll get a better idea on Friday of where John is.

"I would say medically he is ready now. He's been joining the group and from a medical point of view I don't think there is a concern or worry."

Tom Cleverley and Leighton Baines are unlikely to make this weekend's squad however, as they continue to work towards full fitness after ankle and leg injuries respectively.

"We are taking it step by step, but to see Tom and Leighton joining the group, that [means] they are at the final stage of any recovery from injury," added Martinez.

"I expect them to be available, with Steven Pienaar, over the next two or three weeks. Before the next international break, I am very much looking forward to having all these players back and all these players feeling like footballers again.

"Tony Hibbert is doing really well as well and I expect a very quick recovery and Mo Besic is very similar to Tony."