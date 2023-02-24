‘F**kin’ freezin’, man!’ How Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron managed to adjust to the cold North East temperatures
Miguel Almiron has been in sparkling form for Newcastle United, after taking a little while to warm up… literally
Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has revealed to FourFourTwo how he has adapted to the infamous cold weather of the northeast.
Almiron is originally from Paraguay's capital city Asuncion, which is considerably warmer than the city of Newcastle – but despite a change in climate to get used to as well as culture, Super Miggy says that he's finally adapted to the Geordie way of life… and now he can express it in the local vernacular, too.
"It’s f**kin’ freezin’, man!" he laughs now. "That’s an important phrase around here. I understand everything, and my team-mates understand me, but I struggle a little with speaking in interviews, which makes me pretty nervous. But I’m still studying."
Almiron joined Newcastle in 2019, becoming the club-record signing at the time when he swapped Atlanta United for the Premier League. Four years later, he's finally used to life in the northeast – much to the surprise of South American relatives who find 12ºC a little too cold to take off their jackets.
"I’m used to [the weather]. Last June, we went back to Paraguay on holiday to see family. It’s winter then, about 12 degrees, and I was wandering around in short sleeves – my friends couldn’t believe it. They were wearing massive coats, hats, scarves – the lot."
FFT had to ask him if he's gone full-Geordie: he didn’t fancy going shirtless, then, like Newcastle fans at St James’ Park?
"Oof, they’re so crazy," Almiron says. "I was stunned when I saw that for the first time – how can you deal with that?"
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
