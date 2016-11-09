Fonte: Manchester United? The future is in God's hands

Southampton defender Jose Fonte says his future is in the hands of God as he continues to be linked with Manchester United.

The 32-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the previous transfer window, having impressed for Portugal during their Euro 2016 triumph.

Fonte has continued his fine form at club level this season, having forged a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Claude Puel's back four, and injury problems among United's defence have prompted further speculation that Jose Mourinho could sanction an approach in January.

The former Crystal Palace defender insists he is happy on the south coast but would not rule out the prospect of a move.

"What I saw was in social media. There was a lot of talk about it," he told a news conference when asked about the rumours.

"I'm very proud to be a Southampton player. The future belongs to God.

"I'm focused on the national team. Questions about clubs and possible transfers are best left to another time."

Portugal are preparing for a World Cup qualifier with Latvia on November 13 without Ballon d'Or-nominated centre-back Pepe, who sustained a thigh injury in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Alaves last month.

The 33-year-old was an integral part of Portugal's triumph in France this year, but Fonte is confident that they boast the strength in depth to cope with his absence.

"Pepe is one of the best in the world and you always miss the best," he said. "But we have quality players to make up for his absence.

"There are 23 players who want to help the team win. It was like that in the Euros - that's how we managed to win."