Football Federation Australia says Hiddink appointed at Chelsea

Guus Hiddink appears nearer to replacing Jose Mourinho as Chelsea manager after Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced the Dutchman had been hired in a hastily deleted tweet.

Mourinho parted company with Chelsea by mutual consent on Thursday after the Premier League champions slumped to a ninth defeat of the season against Leicester City, leaving them just a point above the relegation zone.

Rumours quickly gathered pace that Hiddink was set to return to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, with the 69-year-old having led Chelsea to FA Cup glory and a third-placed finish during a temporary stint in 2009.

And the FFA announced on their official Twitter account that the former Australia boss had returned to the club.

"Our former boss has taken charge at @ChelseaFC. Good luck Guus!" the post read.

However, the Tweet has since been taken down and Chelsea are yet to make an official announcement on Mourinho's successor.

The FFA's post follows comments from former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, who stated that Hiddink had told him he is to take over at the club.