Football rumours from the media
By PA Staff
What the papers say
Matteo Guendouzi’s time at Emirates Stadium could soon be coming to an end. The Daily Mirror reports the Arsenal midfielder is poised for a deadline day move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.
The paper also says Tottenham are ready to make a last-gasp push for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. Inter have reportedly placed a hefty £45m price tag on the 25-year-old, however Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his defence and the club is desperately attempting to negotiate the wage bill down in order to get a deal done.
According to The Sun, Celtic have approached West Ham over a potential loan deal for Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass. While a loan move could be made before the deadline, the club is believed to also be open to a permanent deal for the lifelong Celtic fan.
The Daily Mirror reports Thomas Partey is set to stay at Atletico Madrid after Arsenal opted against paying the 27-year-old midfielder’s £45m buy-out clause.
Social media round-up
Chelsea keep Hudson-Odoi as Bayern agree move to bring Costa back from Juve https://t.co/24xH1OyNrv— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 4, 2020
Arsenal's transfer pursuit of Houssem Aouar dead as midfielder starts for Lyon vs Marseille on eve of deadline day https://t.co/4qYwDaSC4s— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 4, 2020
Players to watch
Emerson Palmieri: Juventus are gearing up to make a move for the Chelsea left-back, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.
Davy Klaassen: Dutch paper De Telegraaf reports Ajax has agreed to a deal for the Werder Bremen midfielder.
Habib Diallo: Sheffield United are set to beat West Brom to a move for the 25-year-old Metz and Senegal forward.
