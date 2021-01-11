What the papers say

Napoli are set to rekindle their interest in signing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney having failed to land the defender in previous transfer windows, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the Serie A side lost out to the Gunners when Tierney signed from Celtic in 2019 and will prioritise the signature of the 23-year-old to bolster their defence.

Sticking with Arsenal, and EmiBuendia could be heading for the Emirates, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the Norwich attacking midfielder could be an option should Mesut Ozil leave the club in the transfer window.

We’ve got a diamond called ROSSS BARKLEYYYYY 💎😍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FdxMhjr1Vz— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 18, 2020

Ross Barkley has impressed for Aston Villa since joining them on loan, but parent club Chelsea will not let the 27-year-old leave on the cheap, says the Birmingham Mail. Barkley’s Chelsea contract runs until 2023 and he has scored twice in six Premier League appearances for Villa.

Manchester United and Paris St Germain are both keen on landing Brest midfielder RomainFaivre, according to the Sun.

Social media round-up

Everton eye Joshua King in bargain swap deal with Bournemouth | @reluctantnickohttps://t.co/dG8AWkfAh4— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 11, 2021

Mesut Ozil happy to leave Arsenal this transfer window – if they pay him £68k-a-week until summer 2023 | @dwright75https://t.co/RIS1erUiOE— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 11, 2021

Players to watch

Brahim Diaz: AC Milan are eager to retain the Spanish forward, but the 21-year-old will return to Real Madrid when his loan expires, reports Le10Sport.

Fernandinho may be leaving the Etihad when his contract runs out (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Fernandinho: The Manchester City midfielder will return to his former Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense when his contract ends, Globo Esporte says.

Ozan Tufan: Crystal Palace and West Brom will tussle for the signature of the Turkish midfielder, with Fenerbahce wanting at least £14million for the 25-year-old, writes Hurriyet.