What the papers say

Chelsea have made a huge bid for Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to the Daily Mail. The club’s reported offer includes the rest of this season’s wages (£360,000 a week) as well as a £5 million loan fee.

However the club will have to battle Atletico Madrid for the 32-year-old’s services, with The Guardian reporting Cavani’s father believes his preferred destination to be Atletico Madrid. There are reports that PSG are demanding at least £15m for the former Napoli player, however Atletico are confident that a deal will be done.

Sky Sports says that six Premier League clubs are chasing Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in this month’s transfer window. Newcastle and Watford are among the teams rumoured to be chasing Rose’s signature, despite the 29-year-old only starting in one of the Spurs’ last 14 Premier League matches.

Sticking with Tottenham, AS says manager Jose Mourinho has targeted Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane. It is believed that a deal will be done in the next few days, with the 28-year-old flying to London for talks.

Ryan Fraser in action for Scotland (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Scottish international is out of contract in the summer and has also been eyed by Arsenal and Liverpool.

Social media round-up

Ben Gibson could be Dael Fry's replacement at Middlesbrough https://t.co/JHb4D4VShTpic.twitter.com/aMWgvtsUMh— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 23, 2020

Estudiantes chief Juan Sebastian Veron urges Man Utd to allow Marcos Rojo transfer#MUFChttps://t.co/oYD3ITsf8Ypic.twitter.com/VQK7hWdYBU— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) January 22, 2020

Players to watch

Aaron Mooy is set for a long-term stint with Brighton and Hove Albion (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Aaron Mooy: Brighton are expected to complete a permanent £5m deal for the Australian midfielder, according to The Telegraph.

Rodrigo Moreno: Spanish newspaper Sport is reporting that Barcelona are on the verge of finalising a loan deal for the Valencia striker.

Everton Soares: Everton are hopeful of luring the Brazilian star to the Premier League, according to Brazilian website UOL.