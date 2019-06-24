What the papers say

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire could seal an £80million switch to Manchester City this week, according to the Daily Mirror. The 26-year-old is ready to join City over rivals Manchester United, who have also been pushing to land him, in a world record transfer for a defender, the paper says.

Unai Emery will push the Arsenal board for more cash to land number one attacking target Wilfried Zaha, The Sun reports. The paper says the Gunners boss has had his transfer budget limited to £45million after failing to reach the Champions League, but Crystal Palace’s Zaha would be expected to cost at least £55million. Zaha is said to be seen as central to Emery’s summer rebuild.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has reportedly caught the eye of Unai Emery (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manchester United will reportedly trigger Marcus Rashford‘s 12-month contract extension amid fears he could leave on a free when his current deal expires. The Sun claims Old Trafford chiefs will activate the 21-year-old’s extension before the end of next week, as Real Madrid and Barcelona both show interest in landing him.

Meanwhile, United are set to go head-to-head with Liverpool to land Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, according to reports. The Daily Mirror says the 22-year-old has attracted the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he plans an overhaul of his playing squad, with reports in Spain suggesting Betis are willing to let Firpo leave providing his £45million release clause is met.

Inter Milan are reportedly still some way off arriving at an agreement with Manchester United for the sale of Romelu Lukaku. The Daily Mail says reports in Italy suggest Inter, who have made the 26-year-old their priority signing of the summer, are at least £20million off the asking price.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mateo Mejia: Manchester United will sign the 16-year-old Spaniard from Real Zaragoza after seeing off rival bids in England and La Liga, The Sun claims. The paper reports United are paying an initial £600,000 for the youngster.

Southampton are said to have made their final offer for Birmingham City’s Che Adams (Nick Potts/PA)

Che Adams: Southampton have made a final £14million offer for the Birmingham player, according to The Sun. The club have been trying to land the 22-year-old since their £10million bid was rejected in January but will not be held to ransom, the paper says. The Blues are said to be wanting closer to £16million for the striker.