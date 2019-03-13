Today's big football rumours: Andy Carroll set for Hammers scrap heap and more

What the papers say

There are fears that Andy Carroll's career at West Ham could be over, the Daily Mirror reports. The 30-year-old’s ankle injury has prompted concerns he could be out for the rest of the season, which, with his current contract due to expire in the summer, could end the striker’s hopes of getting a new deal.

In other West Ham news, the club are set to return for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez in the summer as a potential replacement for Carroll, according to the Mirror. The Hammers were rejected when they made an approach for the 22-year-old in January, but could land him for a cut-price fee if Celta are relegated, the paper says.

West Ham are said to be interested in returning for Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester United are reportedly set to press ahead with an £80 million move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer. The Independent claims the midfielder is now one of United’s main targets, although Dortmund are said to be keen to keep him. The same paper also says the Old Trafford club are unlikely to move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Real Madrid are targeting Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen as part of a summer spending spree, the Mirror claims. Returning boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of the 27-year-old, who will only have 12 months left on his contract this summer. The paper adds that Spurs are keen to keep him, but know that if he doesn't commit to a new deal, they might have to cash in rather than lose him on a free transfer after next season.

Social media round-up

Ones to watch

Recoe Martin: Newcastle and Southampton are eyeing up the MK Dons teenager who has been compared to Dele Alli, the Mirror says. The Premier League clubs are closely monitoring the 18-year-old, who has impressed at youth level for the League Two club, the paper claims.

Mo Diame: Crystal Palace and Brighton are among a host of European clubs interested in signing the 31-year-old Newcastle midfielder, the Daily Star reports. Turkish giants Besiktas and Galatasaray, as well as clubs in Italy and Spain, are also said to be monitoring developments – the Senegal international’s contract is set to expire in the summer.