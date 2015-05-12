In-form Cardozo among Paraguay's Copa America strikeforce

Eight of Paraguay's 30-man Copa America squad are Europe-based, with six of those among the forward options for Ramon Diaz.

Goals have been a rare commodity for Paraguay of late, held scoreless in four of their past seven outings and winning just once in that run.

They do pack some in-form goal sneaks, however, with Trabzonspor's Oscar Cardozo (15 goals), Montpellier's Lucas Barrios (11) and Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla (10) prominent in the Super Lig, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga respectively this term.

Olimpia centre-back Saul Salcedo, 17, is a potential debutant having featured eight times in the Under-20 side, putting more experienced central defenders Paulo da Silva (35) and Marcos Caceres (29) on notice.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alfredo Aguilar (Guarani), Anthony Silva (Independiente Medellin), Joel Silva (Deportes Tolima), Justo Villar (Colo Colo).

Defenders: Pablo Aguilar (America), Fabian Balbuena (Libertad), Marcos Caceres (Newell's Old Boys), Paulo Da Silva (Toluca), Jorge Moreira (Libertad), Ivan Piris (Udinese), Saul Salcedo (Olimpia), Miguel Samudio (America), Bruno Valdez (Cerro Porteno).

Midfielders: Eduardo Aranda (Olimpia), Victor Caceres (Flamengo), Jonathan Fabbro (Cerro Porteno), Osvaldo Martinez (America), Osmar Molinas (Libertad), Nestor Ortigoza (San Lorenzo), Richard Ortiz (Toluca), Celso Ortiz (AZ Alkmaar), Oscar Romero (Racing).

Forwards: Lucas Barrios (Montpellier), Edgar Benitez (Toluca), Raul Bobadilla (Augsburg), Oscar Cardozo (Trabzonspor), Derlis Gonzalez (FC Basel), Hernan Perez (Real Valladolid), Roque Santa Cruz (Cruz Azul), Nelson Haedo Valdez (Eintracht Frankfurt).