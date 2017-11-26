In-form Salah crucial to Liverpool success, says Mignolet

Mohamed Salah is vital to Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League ambitions, according to Simon Mignolet.

The Egyptian netted his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against former club Chelsea as his fine form continued.

Jurgen Klopp's side were pegged back by Willian's fortuitous late leveller, but goalkeeper Mignolet is hopeful Salah can inspire Liverpool to success this season.

"He's very important for us, not only with scoring goals and creating but also the way he defends and works hard for the team when we're not in possession," the Belgian told the club's official website.

"Let's hope he can continue in the same manner."

A 15th goal for Mo Salah, but the Reds have to settle for a point.Report from Anfield: November 25, 2017

Willian's 85th-minute equaliser at Anfield came from what appeared to be a cross, with Mignolet left stranded by the flight of the ball.

The result came after the Reds surrendered a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla in Europe on Tuesday and Mignolet feels Klopp's men were unfortunate in both matches.

"I think we deserved twice to win the games and that didn't happen," he added.

"We have to keep going, we've got loads of games to come and we'll recover and get ready for the next one."