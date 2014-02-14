Former boss Ramos questions Spurs ambition

The Spaniard spent just a year in charge at White Hart Lane, winning the League Cup in 2008 before being replaced by Harry Redknapp as Spurs sat bottom of the Premier League.

Ramos, whose Dnipro side will face Spurs in the UEFA Europa League later this month, claims he was not delivered signings he wished for such as Samuel Eto'o and David Villa, while star performer Dimitar Berbatov was sold.

He also suggested the club are more interested in the future value of potential signings than their quality.

"Spurs sold Gareth Bale in the summer and with the €100 million they have signed five or six players," Ramos told The Daily Mail.

"They will see if any of those players take off and then maybe sell them on and reinvest: that's the business plan.

"It works well but you have to ask the question: what are you trying to achieve? Are you trying to win money or titles? The sporting side is the priority at Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"(Manchester) City sign Jesus Navas, Alvaro Negredo. They don't look at the age of the player, they look at the performances. Spurs look at the age, thinking of a future sale.

"I advised them to sign Luka Modric. He spent a couple of years developing and started performing well and they sold him.

"Why aren't Spurs going to win the league? Because they are always a small step below those three or four teams. Economically it works well but in sporting terms it needs a slight tuning. What are you chasing? Titles or economic success?"

Following his departure from Spurs, Ramos spent time at Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow before arriving at Dnipro in October 2010.