Former Manchester United forward Berbatov joins PAOK

Dimitar Berbatov has signed for PAOK on one-year deal, the Greek side have confirmed.

The former Tottenham and Manchester United forward – a free agent after his release from Monaco – scored nine goals in 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last term.

He had been linked with a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa, but PAOK have swooped to bring the ex-Bulgaria international to the Greek Super League.

Igor Tudor's side have taken only one point from their opening two league matches so far this season, scoring just once.