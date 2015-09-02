Former Manchester United forward Berbatov joins PAOK
Greek Super League side PAOK have confirmed the signing of free agent Dimitar Berbatov on a one-year deal following his release from Monaco.
The former Tottenham and Manchester United forward – a free agent after his release from Monaco – scored nine goals in 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last term.
He had been linked with a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa, but PAOK have swooped to bring the ex-Bulgaria international to the Greek Super League.
Igor Tudor's side have taken only one point from their opening two league matches so far this season, scoring just once.
