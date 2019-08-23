Forster in contention for Celtic start against Hearts

Fraser Forster is in contention to start in goal for Celtic when they host Hearts after rejoining the Ladbrokes Premiership champions on loan from Southampton.

The Englishman will challenge Craig Gordon for the gloves with Scott Bain facing another four to six weeks out with a dislocated thumb.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is bidding to return from an abdominal injury. Tom Rogic is working his way back from a knee injury while Daniel Arzani (knee) remains out.

John Souttar (ankle) and Steven Naismith (hamstring) are likely to miss out for Hearts while Jamie Walker begins a long lay-off following a leg fracture.

But Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan could make his debut after playing 90 minutes for the reserves.

Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton (both knee) and Peter Haring (groin) remain out.

Provisional Celtic squad: Gordon, Forster, Ralston, Bolingoli, Ajer, Jullien, Elhamed, Simunovic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Johnston, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Hayes, Sinclair, Shved, Morgan.

Provisional Hearts squad: Pereira, Smith, White, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Irving, Damour, Bozanic, Whelan, Clare, Cochrane, McDonald, Washington, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Doyle.