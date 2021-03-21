Fortune Makaringe: We're fighting for the pride of the club

Fortune Makaringe believes the past results between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs could have little bearing on what ensues on the field in the 100th Soweto derby in the league.

The 27-year-old has been ever-present in the squad and has featured in all 20 league games so far this campaign but has only failed to make the starting lineup once all season.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed a good run against Amakhosi after winning all three fixtures this season, in the DStv Premiership and MTN8 competition.

Makaringe is confident of snatching all three points against Chiefs following their 2-1 victory over Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup in midweek.

'It (the win against Enyimba) is definitely a confidence builder. I mean, at this stage of the season, you have to take each positive you can get, whether big or small,' Makaringe told his club's official website.

'It's a very special fixture,' Makaringe added. 'It's always a big occasion. When you step to the field, you do so knowing that the pride of the Club is at stake. It's truly something special.

'In a Derby, it matters not how you've been performing. It's all about what you do on the day. We just need to make sure that we do the job on the day. It's about focusing on the job at hand, and not dwell on what you've done in the past.

'So, we need to be as professional as possible, and make sure that we fight for the Buccaneers, and fight for the badge.'