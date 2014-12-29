Four-goal Liverpool leave Rodgers purring

Much has been made of how Liverpool have struggled to reach the heights of last season's title challenge following the departure of prolific striker Luis Suarez to Barcelona and Daniel Sturridge's injury problems.

But Rodgers' men turned in arguably their finest performance this season on Monday at Anfield, to convincingly beat his former club and end the year on a high.



Adam Lallana netted a brace, Jonjo Shelvey scored an own-goal against his former side and Alberto Moreno doubled his account for the club as Liverpool ran riot, much to the delight of Rodgers.

"For me it was about getting back to performing well and getting ideas that will help the players play how we want to play," the Liverpool boss told BBC Sport.

"We were convincing. We have to keep that intensity and work-rate.

"It was a great performance against a very good side.

"I felt for the big part of the game we dominated. We gave away a poor goal and it goes to 2-1 and they almost score again straight after so that is a frustration.

"But apart from that spell the work-rate was outstanding and we were really exciting going forward."

Liverpool leapfrogged Swansea into eighth following Monday's win.

And Rodgers is excited by the prospect of seeing his side flourish in 2015.

He added: "We know the work we need to put in but the players are starting to work together.

"We are a young side looking to settle in and play a type of football we find creative and exciting."