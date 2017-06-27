FourFourTwo teams up with The Last Stand – London’s biggest street tournament, this Sunday

The Last Stand tournament has been created to unite communities and break down social, cultural and religious barriers through football.

Six teams from as many London boroughs will compete against one another at the Edwards Woods Estate showdown on Sunday, July 2 – and tickets are FREE but limited, so get yours before they run out.

Funds will be raised on the day for those affected by the Grenfell fire which looks to have claimed 79 lives.

The event, hosted by ArsenalFanTV’s Troopz, will also feature a DJ, live performances from MCs and street dance crews.

As well as FourFourTwo, The Last Stand have partnered up with award-winning production company Rattling Stick, and post-house The Mill. Six emerging directors will follow the teams, documenting their journies to the event, while music artists from within these communities are being given the opportunity to record their tracks in a studio for use in team promos and music videos, which will be launched online.

The Last Stand has a news series on YouTube and can be found on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. A crowd-funding page has been set-up to help cover essential costs surrounding the event.

Interested? Get your tickets here, or head to thelaststand.co.uk and find out more about the event