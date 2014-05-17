Fowler: Van Gaal 'too old' to coach Man United

Dutch national boss Van Gaal is expected to be announced as David Moyes' successor at Old Trafford, after the latter's turbulent stint in charge ended just nine months after it started.

Fowler hinted United were confused at the direction they were headed, after losing legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson (now aged 72), replacing him with Moyes (51) and then turning to Van Gaal (62).

The former England international said he believes Van Gaal is too old to lead United.

"I don't know if Louis van Gaal is the right man for Man United. He's had his time. It might sound silly but he's too old," Fowler told talkSPORT.

"You can't argue with his credentials and what he has achieved but they should have gone for a young, vibrant manager."

Fowler said mainstay midfield general Ryan Giggs was fit to assume the full-time job, after taking the reins on an interim basis for four games after Moyes' sacking.

Giggs oversaw two wins, a draw and a loss, and Fowler said his one-time opponent should have been handed the long-term responsibility.

"They should have just given the job to Ryan. It's one of the biggest jobs in football but Giggs knows the club, he knows what's expected and everything about the club," he said.

"I'm not saying that as a Liverpool fan who thinks, 'let's get the young manager in and hope that he fails'.

"I want young British managers to do very well because it's good for British football as a whole."

"You don't have the career he's had at Manchester United if you're a bit of a wimp. He knows what he's doing and they should have gone down that route."