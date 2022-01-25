FPL tips: Salah leads FPL all-round kings according to Threat and Creativity

The Fantasy Premier League’s Threat and Creativity metrics show that Mohamed Salah, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are among the only players to have put in truly all-round performances this season.

But what are these metrics?

Threat is a metric which assesses the quality of a chance that a player has in front of goal, while Creativity assesses the quality of chance a player provides for a team-mate.

A score of around 100 historically translates to a goal’s worth of chances in either category, while scores in excess of 50 per game tend to indicate a good performance for a player.

It is rare that a player manages to register a score of 50 or more in both categories in a single game – those that do can lay claim to being true all-rounders.

Liverpool’s metric masters

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Unsurprisingly Salah is one of those to have scored more than 50 for both metrics in a single game, doing so against Leeds in GW4 of the season.

The Egyptian registered 53.2 Creativity and 77 Threat in that game, scoring a goal before managing a goal and an assist in his next league game against Crystal Palace.

With 16 goals and 10 FPL assists, it should come as no surprise that Salah is one of a select few to have put on an all-round masterclass, although he has yet to register another 50+ Creativity performance.

The Creativity king is undoubtedly Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has registered a whopping nine 50+ Creativity scores including a score of 100.9 in GW2 against Burnley.

The full-back is the highest scorer for Creativity in the season so far, leading Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes by more than 100, a remarkable feat for a defender.

His colleague Sadio Mane meanwhile is second to Salah in terms of Threat scored, with 10 scores of 50+ this term.

All-rounders

(John Walton/PA)

The other players on our chart of metric kings to have registered scores of more than 50 in both categories in a single game are Mount, Sterling and Phil Foden.

Sterling did so in GW16 against Wolves, notching a goal and 11 FPL points after registering 56.5 Creativity and 55 Threat.

The England player however has had something of a quiet season, managing just seven goals and one FPL assist this term.

He ranks fifth for Threat among midfielders, but 29th for Creativity among the same group – having scored 42 goals and notched 46 FPL assists from 2016-17 to 2018-19, his numbers have certainly dropped.

Mount enjoyed his all-round performance in GW15 during Chelsea’ 3-2 defeat to West Ham, scoring 68.7 Creativity and 65 Threat.

He returned 13 FPL points in that game thanks to a goal and an assist – he also managed a goal and an assist the week before against Watford.

Mount ranks second for Creativity and 11th for Threat among midfielders – he has seven goals and seven FPL assists.

And Foden registered 50+ in both categories in GW17, as City put seven past Leeds.

The England midfielder scored a goal and an assist to claim 12 FPL points, managing one bonus point as his teammates filled their boots.

Hammertime

(Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham’s excellent season so far is thanks to a number of players, but arguably none more important than Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Antonio is the top-ranked forward for both Threat AND Creativity this season, with eight Threat scores of 50+ and two Creativity scores of 50+.

The striker showed off his all-round abilities in the first three games of the campaign, in which he scored four and assisted four, but since then he has struggled to replicate that form.

One man whose form is certainly not under question is Bowen, who has three goals and five FPL assists in his last six games.

Bowen has six goals and 12 FPL assists this term after seven 50+ Threat scores and two 50+ Creativity scores, showing he has been good value for his returns this term.