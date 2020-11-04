Frank Lampard: Kai Havertz only Chelsea player to test positive for Covid-19

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz is the only Chelsea player to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Havertz tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and has been self-isolating since, with the Germany playmaker missing Chelsea’s 3-0 Champions League win over Rennes on Wednesday.

Boss Lampard revealed the entire Chelsea squad was tested again in the wake of Havertz’s positive return, and that every other player was negative.

“Kai’s showed up in the UEFA testing on Monday, so we re-tested them yesterday and everyone else is negative in the squad, so that’s a good sign,” said Lampard.

Frank Lampard’s side eased to victory on Wednesday night without Kai Havertz (Neil Hall/PA)

“I’ve spoken to Kai a couple of times, he’s very disappointed because he just wants to play.

“His symptoms escalated slightly today but he’s fine, and just disappointed to be out.

“It’s just one of those things, but hopefully the isolating will help.”

Lampard confirmed Timo Werner as Chelsea’s first-choice penalty taker, after the Germany striker’s spot-kick brace against Rennes.

A good Champions League night at the Bridge! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3ArgKOqkHn— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) November 4, 2020

Tammy Abraham bagged Chelsea’s third goal as the Blues racked up a sixth-straight clean sheet, and their second win in this term’s Champions League.

Lampard revealed he spoke to former regular penalty-taker Jorginho to get his approval before handing duties to Werner.

Jorginho has missed twice from the spot this term, while Werner has now fired three penalties in succession.

“I spoke with Jorginho first because he’s been brilliant for us and in his career,” said Lampard.

Tammy Abraham netted Chelsea’s third goal (Dylan Martinez/PA)

“I felt it was time to have a change, and Jorginho gave the professional answer I knew he would.

“He only wants us to score them, and so he was fine with that decision. I’m happy that we score and that the team wins.

“As it stands Timo is the main penalty-taker. But of course we want to keep scoring them, but today he did it very well.”

Chelsea’s second penalty proved extremely harsh on Rennes, with the ball deflecting onto Dalbert’s arm.

Lampard admitted he would have been frustrated to have a similar decision go against him.

“That rule has been adjusted in the Premier League for common sense,” said Lampard.

“I thought it probably goes along with the Champions League rules that it gets given today.

“I’m not completely happy with the rule, and if I was the manager of Rennes today I wouldn’t be happy with it either. I’m not mad on the rule but it is what it is.”

Rennes boss Julien Stephan revealed his frustrations that Chelsea’s second penalty was even awarded, given the ball struck Dalbert’s thigh before ricocheting onto his arm.

Stephan also criticised the decision to award Dalbert a second yellow card, with the Brazilian sent off having conceded both penalties.

“Unless the rule has changed and we weren’t aware I don’t know why he decided to give handball for this,” said Stephan.

“When you give a second yellow for this kind of thing it kills the game. So there’s misunderstanding in actual fact. Why do we check that and not the handball from (Kurt) Zouma?

“There’s some misunderstanding but I don’t want to go into conspiracy-theory thinking.

“It was a turning point in the game, it makes it difficult against a team like Chelsea who have good players in every position, with the numerical disadvantage.

“My players were remarkable in the last 20 minutes to put pressure and try to score a goal. I’m disappointed for them that it went the way it did.”