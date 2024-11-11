Frank Lampard verging on surprise return to management abroad - 18 months after last job: report

Frank Lampard last managed in May 2023, when his second spell at Chelsea came to an end

Frank Lampard was once touted as a leading light of the next generation of English coaches.

However, six years into his managerial career, it's not quite gone how many would have imagined, particularly after such a good start. Lampard led Derby to within one game of the Premier League, before making a return to Chelsea.

Initially enjoying success at Stamford Bridge, he was sacked in early 2021, with a mixed spell at Everton following. Lampard returned as interim boss at the Blues following Graham Potter's disastrous time in charge, but was only able to win one game in his second spell. Yet after 18 months away, he is finally closing to a return to the dugout.

Frank Lampard closes in on a return to management after Chelsea legend heavily linked with two clubs

Lampard has endured a mixed managerial career to date

Reports have gathered pace suggesting that Lampard could be about to take his first coaching job outside of English football.

Lampard is reportedly a surprise name on the Roma shortlist as the Giallorossi look to appoint a successor to Ivan Juric, who was sacked after just 12 matches managing the team on Sunday. However, Roma are not the only club thought to be considering Lampard for the top job.

Mark Robins left Coventry last week (Image credit: Bradley Collyer)

Coventry City are also in the running for Lampard, after they sacked Mark Robins last week following a largely successful seven-year stay at the club.

According to The Mirror, Lampard is "top of the list" of potential replacements as the CBS Arena chiefs weigh up their next move. The decision to get rid of Robins has proved unpopular with many fans and ex-players, Steve Ogrizovic calling it a "poor decision."

Lampard could have a decision to make fairly soon, with both clubs wanting to make an appointment over the international break ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

Whilst the ex-England international may be Coventry's number one pick, he is facing greater competition for the Roma job with the likes of Roberto Mancini and Edin Terzic also linked with the Stadio Olimpico hotseat.

A move to the Italian capital would present an appealing route back to European competition, where Lampard competed with Chelsea, with Roma currently in the Europa League league phase, collecting five points from their opening four games.

In FourFourTwo's view, Lampard would be extremely fortunate to land a job at one of Serie A's biggest clubs, particularly as he hasn't sat in any managerial hotseat for a year-and-a-half (unless you count SoccerAid).

Coventry - and the Championship - represents a more realistic option, where potentially Lampard could rebuild his reputation. But following on from a manager so popular with the club's supporters naturally brings huge challenges. Just ask Lampard's former England teammate Wayne Rooney about his bruising experience in the West Midlands at Birmingham City.

Considering Coventry's record from last season - a ninth place finish and an FA Cup semi-final - will be difficult to improve on, Lampard shouldn't expect an easy ride should he make the move to the the Sky Blues.