Fred defends difficult debut season and insists he is good enough to play for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has reassured supporters that he will continue to improve after a difficult debut campaign at Old Trafford.

The Reds signed the Brazilian from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52m in summer 2018, but he endured a tough first season in the Premier League.

Fred was restricted to just 13 top-flight starts under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as United missed out on a top-four finish.

The midfielder was linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, but he remains at the club despite his adaptation problems last term.

And Fred, who impressed in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with league leaders Liverpool, insists he has what it takes to be a success at United.

“My first season was difficult but that is normal when a footballer changes league,” he told The National. “The Ukrainian league isn’t as strong as the Premier League. It’s faster and more physical here.

“You need to start games strongly and finish them strongly. It’s the full force for 90 minutes, but it takes time to adapt to English football when you come from Ukraine, even though I was playing against some of the best teams in the Champions League. But I believe I'm adapting.

“I’m learning day by day. I feel like I’m getting better. I have a big heart. I will play better. I like Manchester. My family are here and they like it too. They are speaking English. I’m having English classes too, but it’s not possible all the time because we travel a lot but we speak lots of languages here.

“I have a good relationship with the manager and the coaches. I speak to the coach [Mike Phelan] every day. And to Michael [Carrick] and Kieran [McKenna]. Michael played in my position – he knows what he is saying. They are always encouraging me and I feel the support of fans, too. And I thank them for that.”

United will be looking to build on their positive performance against Liverpool when they face Partizan Belgrade on Thursday, before a trip to Norwich this weekend.

