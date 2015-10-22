Free agent Cole handed Celtic deal
After a brief spell as a free agent, Carlton Cole is back in football after securing a deal with Scottish champions Celtic.
Celtic have completed the signing of unattached striker Carlton Cole on a contract until the end of next season.
The 32-year-old left former club West Ham in May and had been training with the Scottish champions in recent weeks in a bid to earn a deal.
The former England international has now agreed terms until the end of the 2016-17 season, with Cole to be presented to the media on Thursday.
Cole could make his debut for the club at home to Dundee United on Sunday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.