Free agent Cole handed Celtic deal

Celtic have completed the signing of unattached striker Carlton Cole on a contract until the end of next season.

The 32-year-old left former club West Ham in May and had been training with the Scottish champions in recent weeks in a bid to earn a deal.

The former England international has now agreed terms until the end of the 2016-17 season, with Cole to be presented to the media on Thursday.

Cole could make his debut for the club at home to Dundee United on Sunday.