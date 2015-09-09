Fresh injury blow for Dortmund's Durm

Erik Durm is to miss a further six weeks of action after the Borussia Dortmund full-back underwent surgery on a knee injury.

The defender has yet to feature for the Bundesliga side this season, while he also sat out Germany's Euro 2016 qualifying victories over Poland and Scotland.

Dortmund confirmed that Durm went under the knife on Wednesday and will now spend even more time on the sidelines.

Thomas Tuchel's side have started the season in impressive form and sit top of the league after three matches.