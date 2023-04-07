'Frightening': Danny Rose certain former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane will break Alan Shearer's record

Ex-Tottenham (opens in new tab) and England defender Danny Rose has no doubt that former club and international teammate Harry Kane will break Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Kane surpassed the late Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' highest-ever scorer in February, and he's now within 55 goals of the 260 Shearer for Newcastle (opens in new tab) and Blackburn Rovers.

Assuming he stays in the Premier League, it seems like a matter of when, and not if, Kane takes the crown from Shearer. Rose certainly thinks so.

Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab), Rose – who made over 200 appearances for Tottenham – said:

"I’ve played with a few fantastic strikers, but Kane was frightening. Harry’s heading, goalscoring and penalty record are simply phenomenal, and he has the professionalism, ambition and hunger to match. I just hope he wins some silverware – and at Tottenham. He’ll overtake Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record, and it’d be great if he also bagged a trophy or two.”

Rose – who has been a free agent since leaving Watford back in September – was a member of the Spurs squads which lost the 2015 League Cup final and 2019 Champions League final – but, like Kane, never got his hands on any silverware with the club.