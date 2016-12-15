Fruitful against Sevilla and a goal-laden 2013 - Ronaldo's 500 club goals in Opta numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo chalked up another incredible goalscoring feat on Thursday by reaching 500 career club goals.

The Real Madrid superstar was on target in the closing stages of the 2-0 Club World Cup semi-final victory over Club America in Yokohama.

Ronaldo had failed to score in El Clasico against rivals Barcelona and last week's home Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund, but got the monkey off his back in Japan.

Below we analyse the astonishing goal scoring stats, as provided by Opta, of the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner.

500 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 500th goal in his professional career (only clubs). Monster. December 15, 2016

377 - Ronaldo is a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer on 377.

118 - The Portugal captain was equally prolific at Manchester United, where he spent six years wearing the Red Devils' fabled number seven shirt, netting on 118 occasions.

5 - United spotted Ronaldo's prodigious talent as a 17-year-old at Sporting CP, where he scored five goals for the Primeira Liga giants.

0.73 - With 689 club appearances to his name, Ronaldo averages 0.73 goals per game.

100 - Ronaldo actually racked up two landmarks against Club America, with the goal representing a century of strikes in international club competitions.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in international competition (only clubes). Amazing. December 15, 2016

22 - Plenty of defences have come undone against the great Ronaldo, but no team has felt his goalscoring wrath more than Sevilla, with the club conceding 22 times against the forward.

270 - Ronaldo trails his long-time Barcelona rival Lionel Messi in LaLiga's all-time scoring charts, but can still boast a hugely impressive 270.

95- The 31-year-old has the edge over Messi in the Champions League, though, with no one able to count more than Ronaldo's 95.

335 - Unsurprisingly, it is Ronaldo's trusty right boot that accounts for the majority of the 500 with 335 coming of that foot. However, he also has 85 with his left, 78 with his head and two with other body parts.

59 - In any given calendar year, Ronaldo's scoring statistics seem remarkable, but 2013 was the most prolific he has enjoyed and he fell just one shy of 60 goals.

85 - Ronaldo has missed his fair share of penalties throughout his career, but more often than not he rises to the occasion from 12 yards and 85 times he has converted his spot-kicks.

44 - One of the best goals of Ronaldo's career was scored against Portsmouth for United in the 2007-08 season with a stunning dipping free-kick. In total he has 44 from direct from free-kicks.

35 - No player has proved more beneficial to Ronaldo than Karim Benzema, who has assisted his Madrid team-mate on 35 occasions.

109 - Ronaldo seemingly saves his best for last, with 109 goals scored between the 76th and 90th minute, more than at any other time of the game.

2 - Achieving one five-goal haul is memorable, but Ronaldo has twice achieved the feat. The first came in a 9-1 rout of Granada in April 2015, while Espanyol were hit for by five by the all-time great in a 6-0 loss in September of the same year.