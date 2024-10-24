Fulham achieve rare Premier League feat that you definitely missed

Fulham's start to the new Premier League season has been positive.

The Cottagers have won three of their opening eight games so far, scoring the same amount of goals as they have conceded with eleven.

Wins against Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Newcastle United have been high points, for a side who have performed well since their return to the top flight.

Fulham hit the self-destruct button in recent loss against Aston Villa – and set a bizarre bar while doing so

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira saw his penalty saved by Emi Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things didn't get any better last weekend for Marco Silva's side, going down 3-1 against high-flying Aston Villa.

But it was the events during the game that made headlines, with Fulham having a man sent off, missing a penalty and then scoring an own goal, all inside the 90 minutes.

Aston Villa ran out 3-1 winners, with Ollie Watkins scoring after an hour played (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite taking the lead through Raul Jiminez after just five minutes, Morgan Rogers quickly restored parity. The Cottagers were then awarded a penalty after twenty-five minutes, with Matty Cash adjudged to have handled inside the area.

Andreas Peirera was tasked with restoring his side's lead but saw his spot-kick saved by Emi Martinez before the game turned in the favour of the visitors.

Ollie Watkins then scored just before the hour mark to complete Villa's turnaround, but there was still time for plenty more drama in West London albeit.

Defender Joachim Andersen was shown a straight red card for hauling down Watkins, with referee Darren England left with no choice but to dismiss the former Crystal Palace man.

All that was left was Issa Diop to put through his own net to make it 3-1 and seal the victory for Emery's men. It was a day to forget for Fulham entirely, with a somewhat late consolation that Jaden Philogene was shown two quick yellow cards and sent off to even things up.

But at least Fulham set a new record. No one has ever had managed a missed pen, red card and an own goal in one game – a feat that Jonathan Woodgate would be proud of.

Fulham take on Everton this weekend when Premier League action returns.