Fulham release Barbie pink away kit – and Margot Robbie has a link to the club
The new Fulham away kit is out, with strong Barbie vibes – well, Margot Robbie is a Craven Cottage goer…
We could well see Barbie actress Margot Robbie wearing the new Fulham away kit this season. No, really.
The Cottagers have just launched their shock pink change strip for the upcoming season, with stars Joao Palhinha and Harry Wilson posing by a pool. The top itself is going to be divisive with fans – pink always is – but have they chosen the perfect time to release this shirt, while Barbie is still in cinemas?
The movie has been a huge hit this summer, with a memorable movie marketing campaign to match. Is this new shirt another stunt? Intriguingly, Margot Robbie actually has a link to Fulham…
Barbie actress Margot Robbie might actually wear the Fulham away shirt this season
The new Fulham shirt is bright and bold, as Marco Silva's side become the latest club to get a pink top for the Prem. The Cottagers are no strangers to the colour, either, and actually had a pale pink training top last term in a similar shade to Inter Miami's – but it's safe to say they've gone full Barbie this time.
In fact, there seems to be a Barbie theme going on with the whole release for this one. Incredibly, Welsh wizard Wilson has gone full Ken for the launch, bleaching his hair and recalling the look of Ryan Gosling in the blockbuster, with various Fulham stars posing by the side of a pool in a not-so-subtle mirroring of the "Barbie World" from the film.
It might not be a coincidence, either. Perhaps someone in Fulham's marketing team has noted that though Barbie star Robbie is originally from the Gold Coast in Australia, she's an adopted west Londoner since marrying a Fulham fan.
After shooting The Wolf of Wall Street in 2014, the actress visited Craven Cottage with the club themselves tweeting that they hoped to see her again soon after she posed with a shirt and scarf.
“I'm on the edge of my seat to see who wins,” Robbie later told the BBC of her experiences watching English football, adding, “I mean, I've pledged my allegiance to Fulham, so I want Fulham to win.”
As famous fans go, having Barbie support your club is pretty big. Keep an eye out for Margot Robbie wearing a Fulham shirt this season. If no one sends one to her, someone's missed a trick.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
