Fulham sign Antonee Robinson from Wigan for undisclosed fee

Fulham have completed the signing of Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old becomes the Cottagers’ second signing of the summer after Anthony Knockaert’s loan from Brighton was turned into a permanent move in July – before their promotion to the Premier League.

“I am made up to be a Fulham player,” Robinson said on the club’s website. “I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed. When the lads get back in here, I can’t wait to get going.

“I heard a few days ago that Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a Zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.

“Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the club it was an easy decision for me.”

The highly-rated Robinson had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs – including his first club Everton – and looked set to leave the DW Stadium even before Wigan fell into administration and were relegated to League One.

The English-born United States international had been due to join AC Milan in January but the last-minute deal collapsed when his medical examination detected an irregular heart rhythm – an issue later addressed with an ablation.

Fulham director of football Tony Khan said: “Antonee is a great young addition to our squad for our return to the Premier League.

“He works hard and is known for being an excellent team-mate with a great attitude, and he’s been a valued contributor everywhere he’s played in recent years, in the Championship and with the US men’s national team as well.”