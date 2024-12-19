Fulham star admits he is attracting transfer interest from top Premier League sides - and is open to move

Fulham are perhaps the biggest surprise of the Premier League season as they currently sit eighth in the Premier League having drawn to Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham as well as beating Brighton in their last four games.

Marco Silva’s side have had their best ever start to a Premier League campaign and will be hoping they can beat or equal their best ever finish to a Premier League season, when they came 7th in 2008/09.

Part of this success is down to one Fulham player who had admitted that he knows there is interested in him as the January transfer window approaches.

Fulham star Antonee Robinson knows Premier League clubs are circling

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonee Robinson has gained praise all season thanks to his performances for Fulham, both in attack and defence and has admitted himself that other clubs are interested in him.

“I'm very happy here. The fact that there is interest from other teams is great. Obviously, it all comes down to whether someone wants me enough to pay what Fulham would ask. So, if the club sees it as a good idea, I would leave,” Robinson said, via Marca.

Antonee Robinson celebrates with Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonee Robinson picked up two assists in his side’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend and Marc Silva was quick to credit his left back’s performance, in which he won the most duels, created the most chances and completed the most interceptions.

Silva said: “It is difficult to put into words a performance like this, but, I repeat, it is not the first time.

“Not easy to come here playing against a player like (Mo) Salah, the way normally they like to expose the left-back.”

Robinson’s performances have seen him attract interest from most of the traditional Big Six clubs, despite his Fuham contract running until 2028.

It is clear the Fulham boss, who ranked at no.34 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, would not see Robinson leaving as a good idea, as he said, “I don’t want to talk too much about him, because I know that next January the same story will repeat itself”.

“Robinson is very focused and we must keep him like that for as long as possible.”

The 27-year-old will be one to keep an eye on this coming transfer window and FourFourTwo believes Liverpool would be a suitable option for the American given the recent poor performances of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.