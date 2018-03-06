Funes Mori ready for Everton return

Everton are set to receive a much-needed boost, with Ramiro Funes Mori declaring he is fit to return from a lengthy knee injury.

The 27-year-old got through 90 minutes in a Premier League 2 match on Monday, almost a year after tearing meniscus cartilage in his knee while on international duty with Argentina.

The news will be warmly welcomed by Sam Allardyce after the Toffees boss last week confirmed knee surgery would sideline Eliaquim Mangala for the remainder of the season.

Everton have not kept a clean sheet in 10 Premier League matches and Funes Mori is eager to help arrest a poor run of form.

"It felt good to play back in Goodison, to feel the pitch, the stands - I really miss it, so I'm very happy," Funes Mori told the club's official website.



"I've been training good these past weeks. Even though I wasn't playing for the first team, I've been playing for the Under-23s to get the rhythm, get the tempo. I'm 100 per cent fit to play and I'm ready for Saturday."

Funes Mori could still come into contention for the World Cup in Russia if he impresses Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli.

The defender debuted for the Albiceleste in 2016 and has gone on to win 19 caps.