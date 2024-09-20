Cork could be chosen for Euro 2028 venue - though Northern Ireland hopeful, too

GAA president Jarlath Burns remains supportive of Northern Ireland's ability to host games at Euro 2028 despite recent confirmation that Belfast's Casement Park would not be considered for selection.

The national stadium was set to host games at Euro 2028 up until an announcement from the British Government last week confirming they would not sanction the necessary funding required to redevelop the stadium to meet UEFA requirements in time for the tournament.

The tournament is due to be hosted across the United Kingdom, with England taking the majority of hosting responsibilities while the rest will be shared across Wales, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Euro 2028 hopes remain - says GAA President

President Burns confirmed that the GAA is now looking at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh to replace Casement Park, as well as confirming talks with the FAI over Croke Park in Dublin being added to the list of hosting venues.

"Obviously, we in the GAA would be very supportive of that," said Burns when asked about the prospect of games being played in Cork.

"We know that Pairc Ui Chaoimh is open for all business and we would recommend as many games as possible to be in it."

Northern Ireland have failed to qualify for a major tournament since Euro 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Well, that's something that is aspirational at the moment and that’s something we have considered but certainly the GAA would be involved in any decision like that," added Burns when discussing the developments required for Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

"I can't speak for UEFA – it’s up to them – but the fact that the Tanaiste and the Minister for Sport came out very quickly in favour of it is very positive news for us. At the end of the day, it’s a decision for Uefa to make but we know exactly where we stand on that."

