Cork could be chosen for Euro 2028 venue - though Northern Ireland hopeful, too

By
published

The Northern Irish FA remain positive of hosting games at Euro 2028

Northern Ireland fans during their game against Poland
GAA president Jarlath Burns remains supportive of Northern Ireland's ability to host games at Euro 2028 despite recent confirmation that Belfast's Casement Park would not be considered for selection.

The national stadium was set to host games at Euro 2028 up until an announcement from the British Government last week confirming they would not sanction the necessary funding required to redevelop the stadium to meet UEFA requirements in time for the tournament.

