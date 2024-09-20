Cork could be chosen for Euro 2028 venue - though Northern Ireland hopeful, too
The Northern Irish FA remain positive of hosting games at Euro 2028
GAA president Jarlath Burns remains supportive of Northern Ireland's ability to host games at Euro 2028 despite recent confirmation that Belfast's Casement Park would not be considered for selection.
The national stadium was set to host games at Euro 2028 up until an announcement from the British Government last week confirming they would not sanction the necessary funding required to redevelop the stadium to meet UEFA requirements in time for the tournament.
The tournament is due to be hosted across the United Kingdom, with England taking the majority of hosting responsibilities while the rest will be shared across Wales, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
VIDEO: How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan
Euro 2028 hopes remain - says GAA President
President Burns confirmed that the GAA is now looking at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh to replace Casement Park, as well as confirming talks with the FAI over Croke Park in Dublin being added to the list of hosting venues.
"Obviously, we in the GAA would be very supportive of that," said Burns when asked about the prospect of games being played in Cork.
"We know that Pairc Ui Chaoimh is open for all business and we would recommend as many games as possible to be in it."
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Well, that's something that is aspirational at the moment and that’s something we have considered but certainly the GAA would be involved in any decision like that," added Burns when discussing the developments required for Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
"I can't speak for UEFA – it’s up to them – but the fact that the Tanaiste and the Minister for Sport came out very quickly in favour of it is very positive news for us. At the end of the day, it’s a decision for Uefa to make but we know exactly where we stand on that."
More football stories
REVEALED: The football clubs with the biggest social media followings, with English sides DWARFED by European rivals
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay with huge caveat involving team-mate, warns ex Reds star
Liverpool receives £30m windfall - thanks to Taylor Swift
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.