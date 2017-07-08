Gabigol returning to Inter 'more mature'

Gabriel Barbosa will return to Inter "more mature" and hopes to make his mark on Europe in 2017-18.

Following a big-money move from Santos, a disappointing debut season in which he started just one match and only scored one goal reached its lowest point on the penultimate weekend of Serie A.

After interim coach Stefano Vecchi used his third substitute in the closing stages of a 3-1 victory over Lazio on May 21, Gabriel stormed off in protest at having to watch another match from the bench.

The 20-year-old Brazil international later apologised for his actions and has vowed to put in maximum effort to prove a success, despite his future at San Siro remaining uncertain with a loan away from the club rumoured to be sealed before the start of the season.

"Every new season generates a great expectation on our part, from the people who follow us," said Gabriel in quotes reported by Globo Esporte.

"It will be another year in Europe for me and I believe that I will be more prepared, more mature in order to play at my best.

"I hope this evolution can be shown on and off the pitch. I believe that.

"Even during the break, I made a point of staying in good physical and mental shape.

"I did physical work during this period to get back to Europe well. Now I will continue this and achieve my best physical and technical form in the season that will come."