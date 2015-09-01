Galatasaray finalise Grosskreutz deal

Galatasaray have confirmed the €6.6million capture of Borussia Dortmund winger Kevin Grosskreutz, despite fears they had not beaten the transfer deadline to sign the Germany international.

Dortmund revealed on Tuesday that a deal was yet to be ratified by FIFA, despite their confidence that all criteria within the organisation's Transfer Matching System (TMS) had been met.

Confirmation has now seemingly come through, however, with Galatasray confirming details of their purchase.

Grosskreutz has signed a three-year deal at the Turk Telekom Arena.

A Gala statement revealed Grosskreutz passed his medical well in advance, with details submitted five minutes before Monday's midnight deadline - although errors within the FIFA system prevented the move from going through immediately.