Galatasaray in talks to bring in Napoli duo

The club confirmed that negotiations were under way in a brief statement on Sunday, published on their official website.

"Galatasaray Sportif has announced that official negotiations for the transfer of Tarık Camdal (of Eskişehirspor) as well as Goran Pandev and Blerim Dzemaili (of SSC Napoli) have begun with their respective clubs," it read.

Macedonia international Pandev has spent the past three seasons at Napoli after a three-year spell at Inter, where he won the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

His team-mate Dzemaili moved to Naples at the same time, from Parma, and has scored 16 league goals in the past three campaigns at Stadio San Paolo.

Camdal, meanwhile, joined Eskisehirspor from 1860 Munich at the start of the 2011-12 term, and became a first-team regular last season as the club finished 12th.

​He started the Turkish Cup final against Galatasaray in May, but was unable to prevent his side falling to a 1-0 defeat.

Galatasary finished the previous campaign second, nine points behind fierce rivals Fenerbahce, and are looking to bridge that gap under the new management of Cesare Prandelli.